16 people killed after bus falls into deep gorge in Northern India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the accident.

By Press Association Monday 4 Jul 2022, 9:16 AM
The wreckage of a passenger that bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge near Kullu, Himachal Pradesh state, India
Image: AP/PA Images
The wreckage of a passenger that bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge near Kullu, Himachal Pradesh state, India
The wreckage of a passenger that bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge near Kullu, Himachal Pradesh state, India
Image: AP/PA Images

SCHOOLCHILDREN ARE AMONG 16 people who died after a passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge in northern India, a government official said.

Rescue workers pulled out the badly injured from the wreckage of the vehicle today and sent them to a hospital, Ashutosh Garg, a senior administrator for the district of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh state, told news agency Press Trust of India.

Another official, Prashant Sirkek Singh, said about 20 passengers were travelling in the bus.

Photos shared on social media showed responders trying to rescue survivors from the mangled hulk of the yellow bus.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie