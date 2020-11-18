11 deaths and 518 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported a further 518 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

There have been 11 further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 880. The total number of positive cases confirmed in the North to date now stands at 47,680.

Last week restrictions in Northern Ireland were extended a further week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his government has been working with counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to agree to a UK-wide approach to allow people to spend time with their families this Christmas.