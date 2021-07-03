460 Covid-19 cases reported in Northern Ireland, highest daily figure in almost 5 months

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS recorded a further 460 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily figure in almost five months.

No further deaths have been recorded.

This is the highest daily figure since 5 February, when 506 cases of Covid-19 were recorded.

To date, a total of 2,054,420 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Of these, 1,168,739 were first doses and 877,402 were second doses.

On Thursday, Northern Irish ministers met and agreed to press ahead with some further – mainly outdoor-based – relaxations of Covid-19 rules.

They were told that the Delta variant of the virus now accounts for 75% of cases in Northern Ireland and agreed to monitor the situation closely.

Ministers agreed to move forward on a select number of areas where there was less risk of infection.

The relaxations given the nod to include no limit on sounds levels for music outdoors, while indoor music can resume at ambient levels with a screen in front of musicians.

A cap on outdoor gatherings of 500 will be removed from Friday, although events will require a risk assessment.

From July 5, the number of households permitted to meet outdoors at private dwellings will increase from three to five, with the maximum number of people remaining at 15.

Overnight residential stays for children are also set to be allowed to resume.

The Executive is set to review progress on the Pathway out of Restrictions plan at its meeting next Thursday, and consider the sequencing of further relaxations.

Includes reporting by Press Association