Monday 15 February 2021
234 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland as death toll reaches 2,000

The latest figures were confirmed by the Northern Ireland Department of Health this afternoon.

By Sean Murray
File photo. Belfast city centre.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A FURTHER 234 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

In its daily update, the NI Department of Health said that a further four people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 2,000.

The latest figures bring the number of deaths on the island of Ireland since the start of the pandemic to almost 6,000.

Case numbers have declined significantly in Northern Ireland in recent weeks. It has been under strict lockdown restrictions since St Stephen’s Day.

Over 400,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland so far, with the vast majority of these being first doses.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

