NORTHERN IRELAND’S CHIEF constable has said the number of Catholics applying to join police is lower than he would like to see.

Around 3,500 applications have been received in the latest recruitment campaign for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), which closes on Wednesday.

Of those, approximately 27% were by those who identify as Catholic.

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland Liam Kelly called for “major societal changes” to encourage more Catholics to apply to the PSNI.

Kelly said figures on the religious breakdown of applicants in the latest recruitment campaign showed there was still “a hill to climb” when it came to attracting numbers that more accurately reflect the wider population.

He made comments following a BBC NI interview with the Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, in which he noted that the number of Catholics who have applied to join the PSNI is well below what it needs to be.

“The figures are not what I want. There is no doubt about that. But Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Boutcher said.

He added that it is “critically important” that the PSNI is representative.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher with PSNI Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy at the launch of a new recruitment campaign in January.

“I am very focused on trying to make sure that we do everything we possibly can.

“This is the first campaign since 2021 and we’ve reached into not just the nationalist community but the Protestant working class communities, ethnic minority communities.

“I’ve done that personally, all my colleagues have done that, to try and get more interest from people who would not traditionally have thought about the PSNI as an occupation.

“It’s a tough challenge but it’s one we’re up for.”

‘Societal changes are required’

Kelly countered Boutcher’s remarks, adding that “a number of impediments are there to make Catholics turn away from a job in policing.”

“The Chief Constable, in a BBC interview, said that 27% of the 3,500 applicants came from a Catholic background and that is some way off the workforce balance that is required,” Kelly said.

“We still have the threat that’s posed by murderous dissident gangs and that’s a big issue for people in areas where these thugs operate.

Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland which represents rank and file officers, added that “societal changes are required” to tackle the recruitment issue.

“Potential applicants must get to the point where they can seek a career in policing without suffering intimidation or threats,” Kelly said.

“I have a number of Catholic colleagues who are unable to return home to visit parents and relatives, and that is an intolerable situation.

“Applicants should not feel they are going to lose their family networks or their friends but, sadly, too many feel that is exactly what would happen if they became police officers.

Between 2001 and 2011 there was a 50-50 recruitment initiative which meant there was one Catholic recruit for every one person from a Protestant or other background.

Since then, there has been no legislation to address the issue.

“Society has to change the way it views policing, generally, and provide the encouragement that is needed to make it possible for more Catholics to become officers serving the entire community,” Kelly said.

“Ultimately, we want applicants from all backgrounds who will make good police officers. That cannot be based on their religious affiliations but rather on their skills and all-round ability to do the job without fear or favour.”

The PSNI launched a new recruitment campaign last month, which is their first since 2021.

Applications are below the last two recruitment drives, which attracted 5,300 and 6,900 applicants respectively.

In terms of overall numbers, Boutcher said if the PSNI had kept pace with forces in England, Scotland and Wales there would be probably be around 8,000-8,500 officers.

He said the lower number of applicants is “mirroring” what is seen in other parts of the UK and Ireland, with other forces struggling to attract numbers.

Additional reporting from PA.