Wednesday 30 December 2020
More than 20 people missing and 10 injured after landslide in Norway

Hundreds more have been evacuated from the area.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 1:57 PM
34 minutes ago 5,686 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5313011

norway-landslide The scene of the landslide. Source: PA Images

MORE THAN 20 people are unaccounted for, ten injured and some 500 have been moved to safety after a landslide overnight in a small Norwegian town north of Oslo, police and local media said.

Several houses were swept away in Gjerdrum, home to 5,000 people 25 kilometres northeast of the capital, in the early hours of this morning.

“Several homes have been taken by the landslide. Emergency services, with assistance from the Norwegian civil defence and the military, are in the process of evacuating,” Norwegian police said on Twitter.

Norwegian media said the size of the landslide area was 210,000 square metres and around 500 people had been evacuated from their homes.

Some 21 people were still unaccounted for as of this afternoon, according to the reports.

norway-landslide Source: PA Images

“We don’t know if these people are in the landslide area, if they are away on holiday or in another way unable to contact police,” police said in a statement.

According to police ten people had been injured with one being transferred to Oslo with serious injuries.

“Police are designating this as a disaster,” chief of operations Roger Petersen told broadcaster NRK.

He said emergency calls had come in from people saying their whole house was moving.

norway-landslide Source: PA Images

“So there are dramatic reports and the situation is serious,” Pettersen said.

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg offered her sympathies in a social media post, saying:

It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum. My thoughts go to everyone affected by the landslide.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

