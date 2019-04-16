This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'World weeps for Notre Dame': Front pages lament damage to Paris cathedral

ABC, the paper of record in Spain, called Notre Dame “a Christian memory of Europe”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 8,346 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4593649

PEOPLE AROUND THE world were shocked at the sight of the Notre Dame Cathedral engulfed flames last night, as firefighters battled to contain the blaze while the world watched on.

French fire services tackling the blaze have said that the main structure of the building was “saved and preserved”, although the spire and the main roof has collapsed.

President Michael D Higgins offered Ireland’s solidarity with France, while US President Donald Trump suggested on Twitter air-dropping water onto the 850-year old structure (French firefighters replied to say that could cause the whole structure to collapse).

So what has been the reaction elsewhere to the near-destruction of a world-famous historic structure? Here are a few front pages from around the world to gage the mood.

Starting in France, Catholic newspaper La Croix captures the moment the spire of the cathedral collapses, under the headline “heart in ashes”.

La Croix Source: La Croix

The left-leaning Libération has the headline “Notre Drame” or “our tragedy” on what is a very dramatic front page. 

Liberation Source: Libération

In Ireland, the Irish Times front page also captures the moment the spire collapsed.

In the UK, the Daily Mail called the blaze “an unholy inferno”, the Metro said that the “World Weeps for Notre Dame”, and The Sun headlined with “Notre Doom”.

The Independent had the striking line on its front page that “nine centuries of history [was] brought crashing down in just 63 minutes”.

_106464357_daily-mail Source: The Daily Mail

_106464359_the-sun Source: The Sun

In solidarity with the French people, The Scotsman had its front page headline in French: “La tragédie de Notre Dame”.

In Spain, the ‘paper of record’ ABC goes with the headline “Arde Notre Dame, Memoria Cristiana de Europa,” or “Notre Dame burns, a Christian memory of Europe”; while El País explains the structure of Notre Dame in this graphic.

El País has also compiled a number of illustrations and cartoons of the inferno,that try to capture the mood.

View this post on Instagram

💔 . . #notredame

A post shared by Cristina Correa Freile (@dibujosdecristina) on

The New York Times headlined with “A France in Turmoil Weeps for a Symbol of Paris’s Enduring Identity”, while the Salt Lake Tribune made the connection between the Statue of Liberty and the country that gifted her to the US in this cartoon.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie