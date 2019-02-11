Labour Court to decide on nurses' strike intervention after talks break up at 3am

NURSES’ STRIKES OVER three days are set to go ahead this week after talks at the Labour Court ended between government and nurses representatives early this morning without any concrete resolution.

Marathon talks at the Labour Court between the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and government negotiators ended at about 3am this morning.

The Court is due to reflect on the positions put forward by both parties and will today decide if there is sufficient scope for it to intervene in the dispute.

It will contact both parties to the strike later today to let them know of its position.

In a brief statement last night, the INMO said that talks had concluded for the night.

“The briefing of the Labour Court has concluded. The Court will now reflect on the positions put by both parties and will contact parties tomorrow on whether or not there are grounds for it to intervene,” it said.

In the absence of any proposals, strike preparations for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday continue.

Ongoing action

As things stand, three strike days – scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday – are set to go ahead, with tens of thousands of hospital appointments to be cancelled as a result.

The strikes follow three days of similar action over the last two weeks as nurses at hospitals and medical centres across the country took to the picket lines in the dispute over pay and conditions within the sector.

About 37,000 nurses and midwives are currently engaging in strike action over pay and staffing levels.

Nurses and midwives have said they are underpaid and understaffed, meaning they cannot safely do their jobs.

They have argued that a pay rise of 12% is needed to bring them into line with other graduate health professionals, and to attract and retain staff.

An opinion poll of more than 1,000 adults carried out by Ámarach Research for Claire Byrne Live last week found that almost eight in 10 people (78%) support the continuation of strike action.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin in support of the striking workers.

The government fears that if it agrees to increase nurses’ salaries, other public servants such as teachers and gardaí will also seek pay increases.

Speaking about the strike action, Finance and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe previously said increasing nurses’ salaries could lead to other public service workers seeking pay rises.

With reporting from Órla Ryan