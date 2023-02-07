Legal strategy pursued by Govt on nursing home fees was 'sound' and 'appropriate', says AG

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL has found that a strategy pursued by the Government to limit pay-outs to people entitled to nursing home care was “sound, accurate and appropriate”.

Attorney General Rossa Fanning has found that the legal advice provided to the Government that oversaw the legal strategy was sound and that the public interest – including protecting the taxpayer – was the only interest of the State.

The full report, which was considered by Cabinet today, has since been published.

The strategy, which was first revealed by whistleblower Shane Corr, aimed to reduce payouts to people on medical cards – who would have been entitled to nursing home care provided by the State – by settling cases out of court.

Fanning found that the Department of Health had been “prudent” to settle cases out of court which were related to private nursing home care, rather than risking a test case.

According to a Government spokesperson, both the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will examine the report and return within three months to decide on the next steps.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had previously said that the coverage of the controversy was “misrepresented” and related to residents in private nursing homes rather all public residents.

However, he said that it was a solid legal approach and would sign off on it again if asked.

“I don’t specifically know if I was asked to sign off on it being continued but if I had been asked deputy, I would have,” Varadkar said, in response to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald last week.

“This was a sound policy approach and a legitimate legal strategy by the government at the time.”

