Nursing homes: No time limits and routine visits won't need to be scheduled from 19 July

The Department of Health issued the new guidance today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 9 Jul 2021, 1:07 PM
44 minutes ago
ROUTINE VISITING WILL no longer need to be scheduled in advance and there will be no time limit on duration of stays for visitors under new guidance issued for nursing homes. 

The Department of Health confirmed this guidance will come into effect on 19 July. 

Covid-19 cases are outbreaks are now at a very low level, largely due to the impact of the vaccination programme. 

The new guidance provides that: 

  • Providers should put in place the necessary measures to progress to more normalised visiting and visiting frequency as quickly as possible in line with public health guidance with no more than two visitors at any one time. 
  • Routine visiting will no longer need to be scheduled in advance. 
  • There is no requirement to have a list of nominated visitors. 
  • The duration of the visit should not be limited. 
  • Fewer restrictions will apply to the residents going to outings or visits outside the nursing home. 

Visiting arrangements should continue to take account of general public health advice and the necessary infection prevention and control measures to reduce the risk of introduction and spread of Covid-19. 

This is particularly important in the context of the increasing prevalence of the more transmissible Delta variant, the Department said. 

“This new variant poses a significant risk, in particular to those who are not yet fully protected through vaccination. Visitors are reminded of their responsibilities with regard to self-checks for Covid-19 in advance of visits, infection and prevention control and social interaction with all individuals, while in the nursing home,” it said. 

Following the publication of the new guidance, Minister Donnelly said: “We have seen incremental changes over the last number of months to increase the opportunities to visit loved ones in nursing homes.

“Today, we are seeing yet another positive change with the opportunity for nursing home residents to further embrace the benefits of the vaccine programme.

“We have been living with this pandemic for 16 months now, and there is no doubt that it has been and continues to be a difficult experience, and one that has acutely impacted those living in nursing homes.

“I’m sure it will be considered a very welcome development for people living in nursing homes, and their friends and families.”

