TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS is to seek Cabinet approval today for a bill to ban imports from the illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian territories.

The bill in its original form would have banned all trade with illegally occupied territories, including illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine. The revised bill, however, is not expected to cover services, just goods.

The government has faced consistent criticism from opposition parties and pro-Palestine activists for its failure to pass the Occupied Territories bill, which was first introduced in 2018.

The government’s own version of the bill comes after Harris said it was the government’s analysis was that substantive amendments would be required to most, if not all, of the original bill’s provisions in order to bring it in line with the Constitution and to try to reduce the risk of EU infringement procedures.

It is understood that Harris will tell his Cabinet colleagues this morning that Israel’s humanitarian blockade and renewed bombardment of Gaza has resulted in a situation of unprecedented gravity.

While Ireland does minimal trade with the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the Tánaiste will say that the government has been resolute in its determination to use every lever available to end the war in the Middle East.

He will say there is now growing support at EU level on issues where Ireland demonstrated early leadership with a small group of partners, including on the review of Israel’s compliance with its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association Agreement which now take place.

Harris will tell ministers that it is the government’s desire to pursue a twin track approach, seeking to build support at a European level to ensure compliance with international law, while advancing domestic legislation, which he hopes the relevant Oireachtas committee can begin to scrutinise in June.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the EU Israel Association Agreement with Israel should be suspended now, pending the review agreed by EU foreign ministers.

He said this would be “a sign that there can be no business as usual”.

Martin said there is absolutely “no justification in any shape or form” for Israel’s actions which is causing immense death and destruction to an entire population.

Inflicting hunger on a civilian population “clearly constitutes a war crime”, he said.

Tariff threats and CETA controversy

Separately, harris will also update Cabinet today on the latest trade developments after a threatened 50% tariff on the EU was paused by US President Donald Trump until 9 July.

The Tánaiste will tell colleagues that the halfway mark of the original 90-day pause has now passed, meaning there are just 43 days left for the EU and the US to engage in meaningful and substantive negotiations aimed at reaching a deal.

He will outline that the EU has shared with the US its ideas for an “EU-US Agreement on Reciprocal Mutually Beneficial Trade”.

This proposal includes options aimed at reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers, promoting economic security, as well as facilitating strategic purchases, business opportunities and investment.

The Tánaiste will also ask Cabinet to approve the drafting of the Arbitration (Amendment) Bill 2025 which will allow for the ratification of the EU-Canada trade deal, known as CETA.

Harris will point out that in his view, CETA is an important part of Ireland’s market diversification strategy.

However, CETA has been mired in controversy, with 10 member states declining to ratify it.

The Irish Supreme Court ruled that ratification of CETA would be unconstitutional in the absence of a change to Irish domestic legislation. The ruling stated that a referendum could be avoided on the matter if legislation were introduced, but the court said that was a matter for the government.

Finally, the Tánaiste will ask ministers to approve the participation of the Defence Forces in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a further period of 12 months.

Ireland’s participation in UNIFIL represents the State’s largest overseas deployment, with 345 Defence Forces personnel currently serving as part of a joint Irish-Polish Battalion in Southern Lebanon.