IT IS IMPORTANT people “don’t play politics” with the Occupied Territories legislation, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said.

His comments come as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald dubbed it as “disgraceful” if government turns down the offer from opposition parties, including her own, to use their private members Dáil time next week to pass the legislation before an election is called.

Simon Harris and Ministers Roderic O’Gorman and Jack Chambers cast doubt on the passing of the Occupied Territories Bill before the Dáil is dissolved, which is widely expected to take place at the end of next week.

Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats have put time aside in the Dáil in the earlier part of next week to enact the Bill.

The Bill, tabled in 2018, has been frozen for years in the legislative process because of concerns that it would breach EU law.

However, in recent weeks, following an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which said that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal under international law and states have an obligation not to facilitate it, has changed the context.

Speaking at an event in Portlaoise today, Harris said the Bill needs to be re-examined and amended to comply with advice from the Attorney General.

“Ireland is taking real, practical action in relation to that. We want to do more. Once the ICJ gave a very clear opinion in July, I think that does place an obligation on countries to do more, including in the space of trade..

“We have said we want the Occupied Territories Bill to now be re-examined and indeed to be amended to comply with the Attorney General’s opinion. We are working in good faith on that.

“At the same we have got to be honest, there is going to be a general election within days. What I should say to people at home, and I think this is important, people sometimes think when the Dail has an election that every piece of legislation disappears. Of course that isn’t the case.

“Once the election takes place, the Dail can resume legislation at the point that it was at,” he said.

Harris said they will go into the general election with a “broad political consensus” among government and opposition parties on the importance of the legislation.

O’Gorman indicated this afternoon that more time was needed to ensure the legislation is “as robust as possible”, telling reporters that it is “worth spending time” on having the legislation going through committee hearings.

The Green Party leader added: “My understanding is there will be committee hearings next week. I’ve spoken to Senator Frances Black, who is the senator behind this piece of legislation.

“I’ve spoken to the team around her to tease through what are the changes needed to be made to the Occupied Territories Bill to ensure that when it is legislated for and when challenges come from Europe, and it’s likely there will be challenges, it is the strongest, it is the most legally robust Bill that is possible.

“And those changes, those enhancements to the Bill, have to be discussed at the committee, and I think it’s worth spending that bit of time to actually ensure that it is as robust as possible for any challenges before the Court of Justice before we pass this in the Dail.

“I think take the time next week to tease out what are the issues, make sure it’s as strong as possible, and then early in the next Dail, because all parties are in agreement let’s pass that Bill.

“Let’s get it on the statute books, and let’s end trade with the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers said changes need to be made to the legislation to ensure it stands up to legal and constitutional scrutiny.

“Government wants to work with the pposition in the context of providing additional progress at committee stage, with the view then to the next Dail being able to fully legislate for this. And I think that they’re the next steps that will be involved,” the minister said.

However, the Sinn Féin leader said the failure to take the Opposition’s offer to use their time means the government is taking no action.

“The people of Palestine cannot wait for months. They are being slaughtered by the day. The Dáil can pass the Occupied Territories Bill next week. The government must change course and work with the opposition to get it done,” she said on social media today.

Harris has said that they are “days away” from the start of the general election.

It is expected that next week an election will be called, though there is uncertainty now about when the Taoiseach will get an opportunity to travel to Áras an Uachtaráin.

The key piece of budget legislation will pass through all stages in the Dail on Tuesday, which will implement the changes to the universal social charge and inheritance tax.

“As I have consistently said, I won’t be dilly-dallying or waiting around once that piece of legislation (Finance Bill) is passed.

“So the exact choreography is a matter for during the week. But there will be an election in the coming days,” Harris added.

With reporting by Press Association