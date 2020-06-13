This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ten killed and 117 injured after oil truck explodes in China

The force of the blast caused nearby homes and factories to collapse.

By AFP Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 6:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,851 Views 1 Comment
The site of a tank truck blast in Wenling, east China
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
The site of a tank truck blast in Wenling, east China
The site of a tank truck blast in Wenling, east China
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

AT LEAST TEN people have been killed and more than a hundred injured after an oil tanker truck exploded on a highway in China.

The force of the blast caused nearby homes and factories to collapse, the government said, and sent huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the air as flames engulfed several cars.

Dramatic video footage of the accident near Wenling city in the eastern province of Zhejiang published by state media showed a huge ball of fire shooting into the air.

In one clip, a large piece of debris can be seen flying into the air before crashing onto some nearby buildings.

Another video shows the remains of the tanker and several truck tyres smashed into a building which had been reduced to rubble.

The death toll had reached ten by Saturday evening, with another 117 injured taken to hospital, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Emergency responders were still battling to free trapped victims, it added.

