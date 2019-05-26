This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

89-year-old Donegal man becomes Ireland's oldest councillor after election win

Ian McGarvey, who will turn 89 in July, fought a close battle to keep his seat

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 26 May 2019, 8:47 PM
14 minutes ago 2,939 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4654664
88-year old Ian McGarvey celebrates following his election today.
Image: Donegal Daily
88-year old Ian McGarvey celebrates following his election today.
88-year old Ian McGarvey celebrates following his election today.
Image: Donegal Daily

IRELAND’S OLDEST COUNCILLOR, 89-year-old Ian McGarvey, retained his council seat today in Donegal.

McGarvey, an independent candidate, won the final seat in the three-seater Milford ward after five counts

A member of Donegal County Council since 2004, McGarvey is also a former mayor and ran for the 2016 general election

 

Speaking to the Donegal Daily, he said: “You are basing your campaign on the amount of work you’ve done for people in the past. It was always been a pleasure to assist people in difficulty.

“Age should not be a barrier to people and I had to prove that to myself. I want to contribute as long as I’m able to. If I retired, what would I do?

“I would have been away dancing if this wasn’t on,” he added. 

McGarvey became the Mayor of Donegal at the age of 82 and was last year elected Mayor of Letterkenny

Today’s election was a close call for McGarvey – at one stage, there were only six votes between him and closest competitor Eimer Friel of Fine Gael.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie