Man in his 70s killed and another man airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Louth

A MAN IN his 70s has died and another man has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Louth this afternoon.

The incident, involving a car on a van occurred on the R176 between Carrickmacross and Dundalk before 4pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in his mid-teens was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s and the sole occupant, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital, where is condition is believed to be serious.

The road remains closed and emergency services and members of the garda forensic teams are at the scene.

Local diversions are to remain in place overnight between Ballykelly and Essexford.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Ardee garda station on 041 687 1130 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

They are particularly appealing to those with dashcam footage to make it available to investigators.