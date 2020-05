NOT EVERYONE CAN have a string of hits and fill out packed stadiums.

A band or artist can shine briefly but brightly.

This is a quiz about those who had one-hit-wonders in the 2000s.

Let’s see how you get on…

People were tearing up dancefloors to a dance cover of Bryan Adams' song Heaven. Which DJ released it in 2001? Youtube DJ Cammy DJ Sammy

DJ Alligator DJ Skiddly Diddly Which band hit the charts in 2005 with An Honest Mistake? Youtube Mercy Beat Skabba the Hutt

The Bravery Benny Benassi "If I could, then I would, I'll go wherever you will go, way up high or down low." Which band had a hit with this in 2001? Youtube The Feeling The Calling

The Fray The Boys Who had a "whole lotta loving going on, in my heart" in the Irish charts in 2002? Vevo/Youtube Three Four

Five Six Which lad was responsible for this in 2005? "'Cause you had a bad day / You're taking one down / You sing a sad song just to turn it around Warner Records/Youtube Daniel Powter Asher Roth

James Otto David Archuleta Which band gave us Hey There Delilah in 2007? Vevo/Youtube All-American Rejects We The Kings

All Time Low Plain White T's Which gentleman failed to fulfil various obligations in 2001 because "he got high?" Vevo/Youtube Scatman John Afrobeat

Afroman Scatman Crothers Which Spanish girlband were behind The Ketchup Song in 2002? Altra Moda Music/Youtube Los Ketchup Las Ketchup

Las Catsup Les Dennis "Don't stop (don't stop) don't stop the beat / I can't stop (can't stop) can't stop the beat / I won't stop (won't stop) won't stop the beat, go / Everybody, move your feet and feel united / Oh oh oh". Who had a hit with this in 2002/3? Youtube Junior Senior Senior Junior

Junior Junior Senior Senior "Lady, hear me tonight / 'Cause my feeling is just so right / As we dance by the moonlight / Can't you see you're my delight?". Which group had a hit with this in 2000? Stardust Justice

