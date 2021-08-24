#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 24 August 2021
Advertisement

OnlyFans founder blames ‘unfair’ banks for ban on explicit sexual content

Tim Stokely has revealed it was “unfair” banks who prompted the change over concerns about “reputational risk”.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 7:19 PM
1 hour ago 8,357 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5530899
Tim Stokely said he would ‘absolutely’ allow pornographic content back on the site if banks loosened their grip.
Image: PA Images
Tim Stokely said he would ‘absolutely’ allow pornographic content back on the site if banks loosened their grip.
Tim Stokely said he would ‘absolutely’ allow pornographic content back on the site if banks loosened their grip.
Image: PA Images

BANKS ARE TO blame for OnlyFans’ ban on sexually explicit content, according to the online subscription service’s founder.

The platform, which is popular among sex workers, recently announced new rules coming into effect in October that prohibit “any content containing sexually explicit conduct”, though non-sexual nudity will still be permitted.

Initially the London-based company said the move was being introduced due to pressure from financial partners, leading some to assume payment processors Mastercard and Visa were behind it.

However, chief executive Tim Stokely has revealed it was “unfair” banks who prompted the change over concerns about “reputational risk”.

He named three banks – the UK’s Metro Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon.

“The change in policy, we had no choice — the short answer is banks,” he told the Financial Times.

“We pay over one million creators over 300 million dollars every month, and making sure that these funds get to creators involves using the banking sector.”

Mr Stokely claimed Metro Bank closed OnlyFans’ corporate account on short notice in 2019, and accused Bank of New York Mellon of “making it difficult to pay our creators”, having “flagged and rejected” every wire associated with the firm.

“JPMorgan Chase is particularly aggressive in closing accounts of sex workers or… any business that supports sex workers,” he continued.

Following the announcement last week, several sex workers told the PA news agency they intended to find a new platform and expected OnlyFans to close as a result of many others leaving.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Mr Stokely said he would “absolutely” allow pornographic content to return to the site if banks changed their approach.

“This decision was made to safeguard their funds and subscriptions from increasingly unfair actions by banks and media companies,” he said.

“We obviously do not want to lose our most loyal creators.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie