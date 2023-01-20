Invitation to free Inside The Newsroom: Lunchtime Live webinar

HOW DOES A modern newsroom operate? How does The Journal source, research and report the stories that matter most to you?

This Inside The Newsroom webinar will feature unique insights from the reporters who bring you breaking news, original reporting and an opportunity to put your questions to our news team.

Kicking off at 1pm on Thursday 26 January, The Journal’s News Editor Daragh Brophy will be joined by journalists Órla Ryan, Tadgh McNally and Lauren Boland to discuss what’s been happening on their beats, how they go about sourcing and reporting the big stories, and life inside the newsroom.

Political Reporter Tadgh McNally spends his time at the coalface of much of Ireland’s breaking news – interviewing Ireland’s leading political figures, and breaking news on legislation, updates from Cabinet, and even the occasional scandal.

Lauren Boland, climate news reporter and author of the monthly Temperature Check newsletter, spent a week at COP27 last year and has become our go-to expert on climate matters. She’ll be discussing what it’s like to report on what is inarguably the most crucial story of our time.

News Correspondent Órla Ryan, host and creator of the Redacted Lives podcast, has won a number of awards in recent years for her reporting on Ireland’s notorious Mother and Baby Homes. Órla will talk us through the process of reporting the deeply personal and massively important stories of survivors, and why such reportage is vital for the public interest.

Whether you’re a student of journalism, an avid consumer of the news, or are simply looking for vibrant discussion during your lunchtime, be sure to sign up for Thursday’s Inside The Newsroom webinar. You can register for free here.



And if you have a question for our reporters that you’d like to see asked on the day just drop an email to daragh@thejournal.ie.