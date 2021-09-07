#Open journalism No news is bad news

Over 300 gardaí carry out 65 searches in blitz of Limerick organised crime gang

Gardaí have arrested 12 people.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 12:54 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

OVER 300 GARDAÍ carried out 65 searches in a planned day of action against an organised crime gang in the Limerick area. 

A total of 12 people were arrested by officers during the raids. Thousands in cash was also seized along with designer watches and premium cars. 

Members of the Defence Forces and Revenue were also tasked to help in the searches. 

In a statement, gardaí involved in Operation Coronation carried out 65 searches of homes, businesses and on land near the outskirts of Limerick City.

During the operation, gardaí seized the following:

• 6 financial accounts have been frozen with a total value in excess of €295,000
• Cash valued at €62,500
• Five designer watches
• A BMW, a VW Tiguan and a Range Rover
• Eight horses
• Documentation has been seized and is currently being examined by Criminal Assets Bureau personnel
• Cannabis with an estimated value of €8,000
• A horsebox valued at approximately €10,000

Of the 12 arrests made so far today, seven are men and five are women.

A garda spokesman said:” Eight persons (5 women, 3 men) have been arrested for suspected money laundering offences, two persons have been arrested for suspected drug offences, one man was arrested in connection with breaches of the Control of Horses Act, 1996 and one man was arrested in connection with the possession of an offensive weapon.

“A number of these persons have/will appear before Limerick District Court today, 7th September 2021. The operation remains ongoing. Further updates will be issued in due course.”

