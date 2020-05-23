Gardaí seize €17k worth of drugs and arrest three people in operation targeting Dublin city centre dealing

GARDAÍ BASED IN Pearse Street in Dublin seized €17k worth of drugs and arrested three people in an operation targeting city centre dealing.

At around 3.30pm yesterday, officers carried out a search of a property on Pearse Street.

During the search €12,000 heroin, drug paraphernalia, an axe and ballistics vest were seized. A male in his 30s and a female in her 40s were arrested and brought to Pearse Street Garda station.

They have both since been charged and are due appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on 17 June 2020.

In a separate search at a residential property on Dame Street, at approximately 6.45pm yesterday, gardaí seized €5,260 worth of cannabis, a sum of cash and other drug paraphernalia. A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident. He has since been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Saturday 23 May 2020.