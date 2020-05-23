This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 23 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí seize €17k worth of drugs and arrest three people in operation targeting Dublin city centre dealing

All three have been charged.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 23 May 2020, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 8,288 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106181
The drugs which were seized.
Image: Garda Press Office
The drugs which were seized.
The drugs which were seized.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ BASED IN Pearse Street in Dublin seized €17k worth of drugs and arrested three people in an operation targeting city centre dealing. 

At around 3.30pm yesterday, officers carried out a search of a property on Pearse Street.

During the search €12,000 heroin, drug paraphernalia, an axe and ballistics vest were seized. A male in his 30s and a female in her 40s were arrested and brought to Pearse Street Garda station.

They have both since been charged and are due appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on 17 June 2020.

In a separate search at a residential property on Dame Street, at approximately 6.45pm yesterday, gardaí seized €5,260 worth of cannabis, a sum of cash and other drug paraphernalia. A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident. He has since been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Saturday 23 May 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie