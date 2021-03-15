Man, 20s, arrested in Naas under anti-fraud investigation

A MAN HAS been arrested in Co Kildare today as part of an investigation into fraud and money laundering in Ireland.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the man, 20s, after a search in Naas.

The man is being detained at Irishtown Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

His arrest is the fifteenth made by gardaí under Operation Skein, which is investigating invoice redirection fraud.

The first arrests as part of the operation were made last July after searches in Glasnevin and Portobello.

Operation Skein is investigating fraud that involves invoices being redirected and money laundered through bank accounts in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.