A NEW SUNDAY Times opinion poll has found that independents and labour have gained slightly while support for Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil has dropped.

However, the changes in popularity are all within the 3% margin of error.

The poll of 1,005 adults shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party, with an unchanged 24% support, according to the poll.

Sinn Féin, which has been dealing with the fallout from a number of recent controversies, has dropped by 2% while Independents have gained 2%.

Fianna Fáil has lost 1% support since the last poll while Labour has gained 1%.

The Social Democrats, the Green Party, People Before Profit and Aontú have all remained unchanged.

With the date of the next General Election yet to be announced, parties have already begun canvassing amid speculation that voting day will likely come in before the end of the year.