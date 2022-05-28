#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 28 May 2022
Orange Order event in Belfast will mark centenary of Northern Ireland

The event comes a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Press Association Saturday 28 May 2022, 8:28 AM
1 hour ago 2,641 Views 7 Comments
Orange Order members will take to the streets of Belfast today.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
Orange Order members will take to the streets of Belfast today.
Orange Order members will take to the streets of Belfast today.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

AN ORANGE ORDER event will mark the centenary of Northern Ireland in Belfast today.

The event to mark the creation of Northern Ireland in 1921, organised by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, comes after the Covid-19 pandemic postponed the celebrations planned last year.

Lambeg drumming, food stalls and speeches are all planned, as unionists will take to the streets of the city to mark 100 years since partition.

People are set to gather at Stormont from 10am, with speeches planned at Parliament Buildings before a parade makes its way into Belfast city centre along Prince of Wales Avenue and the Upper Newtownards Road.

Unionist politicians are set to join the event, including Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie.

Beattie called the event “truly historic”.

“It was unfortunate that the Covid-19 pandemic delayed celebration plans, but it is testament to the leadership and members of the Orange Order that this parade is now proceeding.”

Around 25,000 people are expected to gather in Belfast for the event and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) warned ahead of today that the parade will likely cause delays and diversions for motorists in and around the city.

Press Association

