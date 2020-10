WHAT COLOUR IS Hallowen?

And there you have it, the inspiration for this week’s quiz.

You might want further justification for a quiz based on nothing but the colour orange, but unfortunately you will not find that here.

Fewer questions, more answers. Let’s go.

What is the dominant wavelength of the colour orange? Shutterstock Between 1 and 2 nanometers Between 50 and 100 metres

Between 585 and 620 nanometres Are you serious? How is anyone expected to know that off the top of their head? Are all the questions in this quiz going to be as ridiculous as this one? What colour are pumpkins before they turn orange? Shutterstock Green Purple

White Commercial pumpkins are not naturally orange, they are dyed. In what year was the Orange Order founded? PA Images 1175 1795

1953 2019 What is Garfield's owner called? Homer Simpson Jon Arbuckle

Mr Garfield He's not named in the comic

Sam Arbuckle What should you do when a traffic light turns amber? Shutterstock Floor it, c'mon let's go Continue if you think you can make it

Stop unless it is not safe to Beep your horn and wave Their lifeboats weren't always orange, but how many lives has the RNLI saved at sea since 1824? Shutterstock ~40,000 ~140,000

~240,000 ~5 What the hell is this? Frank Schulenburg via Wikimedia A tomato A persimmon

A saffron A tangerine

An apricot A fully grown cherry tomato Why are carrots orange? Shutterstock High levels of carotene High levels of Vitamin C

High levels of antioxidants High levels of orange Real talk: Goldfish aren't really gold, they're orange. What are they a species of? Shutterstock Salmon Trout

Carp Goldfish are just... goldfish, are they not? An orange isn't really an orange. What is an orange? Shutterstock It's just an orange, seriously what more to it is there? You're really scraping the barrel with yjod one, Nicky. An oversized mandarin

Technically an apricot A hybrid of a mandarin and a pomelo How many segments are there in a Terry's Chocolate Orange? PA Images 10 20

35 50

Absolutely loads The orange in the Irish flag represents the Protestant tradition - but the significance of the colour dates back centuries, and in particular to who exactly? Wikimedia William III William IV

William the Conqueror Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Now flip it: What does the orange in the Ivory Coast's flag represent? Wikimedia The Protestant tradition in Ireland. Sand.

The country's national fruit, the apricot. The sun.

The savannah. This sport uses an orange ball (not all the time, but frequently). What is it? Wikimedia Ice hockey Ringette

