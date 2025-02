AN OSCAR-NOMINATED IRISH filmmaker is creating a movie about Ireland’s infamous 16th-century pirate queen.

Director and screenwriter Kirsten Sheridan has optioned the rights to make a movie based on “Grace O’Malley – The Biography of Ireland’s Pirate Queen”, written by Irish biographer Anne Chambers, who has been working with Sheridan to develop the feature project.

Gráinne Mhaol Ní Mháille, also known as Grace O’Malley or Granuaile, who lived from 1530 to 1603, was the daughter of the chieftain of the O’Malley clan and took on control of the O’Flaherty clan after marrying its chieftain. She led a fleet of ships on the west coast and rebelled against English colonisation.

Production on the feature film is due to start in 2026. It’s being supported Screen Ireland and produced by Wild Atlantic Pictures in collaboration with Los Angeles-based Reclaim Entertainment Ventures.

Sheridan has previously been nominated at the Oscars and Golden Globes and is behind projects like Say Nothing and Lockerbie.

Advertisement

She said that this film is a “deeply personal passion project”.

“Every Irish woman knows Grace O’Malley’s story. It is one of power, resilience, and rebellion. She defied gender norms, controlled her own destiny, and stood toe-to-toe with the most powerful woman in history,” Sheridan said.

“Grace was the ultimate punk Pagan ‘savage’ who came from a tribe of warriors, but also of filí, a powerful caste of poets and diviners.”

A statement this afternoon from the producers said: “The film will chronicle the extraordinary true story of a meeting between Queen Elizabeth I, the most powerful ruler in British history, and the fearless 16th century Irish rebel pirate Grace O’Malley (Granuaile). When her youngest son is taken prisoner, Grace sails right up the Thames to confront Queen Elizabeth directly.

“Over the course of just one week, these leaders of two warring nations question each other’s identity, pierce each other’s wounds, win each other’s respect, and come together as equals to define not only their nations, but their most intimate selves.”

“Unlike traditional period dramas, Sheridan’s vision for the film is raw and contemporary, exploring themes of sexuality, identity, and gender with a fresh and provocative lens. The project will not only depict Grace’s legendary exploits but will also dive into her complex personal journey as a leader, mother and survivor.”