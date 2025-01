FOLLOWING A DELAY due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the Oscar nominations are now set to go ahead today, with a host of Irish talent in contention to get a nod.

A number of Irish stars are hoping to once again feature across several categories, following on from the successful award season last year – Irish-produced film Poor Things picked up multiple Oscar nominations, and Cork’s own Cillian Murphy bagged a Best Actor win for his titular role in Oppenheimer.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the nomination ceremony tomorrow:

Where to watch

The full nomination list for all 23 Academy Award categories will be aired live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles tomorrow.

SNL and Wicked star Bowen Yang alongside US actress and comedian Rachel Sennott, best known for her roles in Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bottoms, have both been tapped to announce the nominees.

The ceremony will be broadcast via a global live stream on Oscar.com and Oscars.org at 5:30pm Local Time (1:30pm Irish Time).

Viewers will also be able to tune in via the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), and streaming on Disney+.

The Oscars awards ceremony will take place on 2 March.

Representing Ireland…

Despite being a tiny island nation, Ireland has always “punched above its weight” when it comes to the film industry, as Colin Farrell remarked last year.

The year’s Oscars is expected to be no different – with four Irish films all shortlisted for the Academy Awards.

Kneecap, an Irish-language film starring the popular rap trio and loosely based on the band’s real-life story, has been shortlisted for two categories in the Oscars and is expected to feature in both nimination lists tomorrow.

The film has been a massive smash in Ireland, taking in over a million euro at the Irish box office (and millions more worldwide).

Kneecap was shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category and for Best Original Song (for Sick in the Head), just one week after picking up seven nominations at the BAFTAs (including, amusingly, Best British Film).

It’s one of 15 films from across the world that will be whittled down to a list of nominees, and it is just the second film ever in the Irish language to be shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category – the first being An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) in 2022.

🚨KNEECAP & OSCARS🚨



Roghnaigh IFTA 'KNEECAP' d’iontráil na hÉireann don Phríomhscannán Idirnáisiúnta is fearr ag na OSCARS👏@IFTA has announced that 'KNEECAP' has been selected to represent Ireland in the Oscar International Feature Film category 🎉@KNEECAPCEOL 😭 pic.twitter.com/ftkmsrPCjf — TG4 (@TG4TV) August 2, 2024

The Apprentice, a Donald Trump biopic about the US president’s early years in business which was partially produced by Irish company Tailored Films, has been shortlisted in the Best Make Up and Hairstyling Category.

The film is a Canadian-Irish-Danish co-production.

Shortlisted for Best Live Action Short are Irish films Room Taken, funded under Screen Ireland’s flagship Focus Shorts scheme and directed by TJ O’Grady Peyton, as well as Clodagh, directed by Portia A. Buckley.

Room Taken, which was executive produced by Colin Farrell, has won over 30 awards, and has been described as “a poignant tale of grief, loneliness, and human connection”.

Director of the short film "Room Taken" TJ O’Grady-Peyton believes the audience's take on the film is a barometer for if they are an optimist or a pessimist | Variety FYC Fest: The Shortlist



Watch the full conversation: https://t.co/foxcRU6OTs pic.twitter.com/oKYAh63Jce — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2025

Clodagh, directed by London-Irish talent Portia Buckley, is a moving short film which depicts a test of faith and morals in a rural Irish village.

‘An incredible achievement’

The range of projects featured across the shortlists represents a significant achievement for Irish film, with the Chief Executive of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland Désirée Finnegan extending “sincere congratulations”.

“To have four films shortlisted across various categories is an incredible achievement for Irish cinema,” Finnegan said.

“Comhghairdeas ó chroí libh.”

Shortly before the Oscar nominations announcement tomorrow, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland will unveil its ‘Slate of Productions’ coming to audiences in 2025 at special event in Dublin City Hall.