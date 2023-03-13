Gúnas and tuxes: The looks from the 95th Academy Awards

THE OSCARS ARE about one thing. Honouring excellence in the field of filmmaking.

Actually, the Oscars are about at least two things, and the second that comes to mind is the downright forensic inspection of the fashion or lack thereof that is on show on the red carpet (or in this year’s case, a controversially champagne carpet).

There were plenty of eye-catching looks this year among Hollywood’s beautiful people, but we expect that you’ll be the judge of what worked and what didn’t.

(If you’re interested in our own talent, we gave them their own piece here.)

Malala Yousafzai

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cate Blanchett

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Angela Bassett

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ana de Armas

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Salma Hayek

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Florence Pugh

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cara Delevingne

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hong Chau

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Michelle Williams

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Harry Shum Jr.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Janelle Monae

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kate Hudson

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Melissa McCarthy

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Austin Butler

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Halle Berry

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Michelle Yeoh

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Allison Williams

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sandra Oh

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Nicole Kidman

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Danai Gurira

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jessica Chastain

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Michael B Jordan

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ariana DeBose

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Halle Bailey

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lilly Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Mindy Kaling

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Winnie Harlowe

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Eva Longoria

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Samuel L Jackson

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rihanna

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sofia Carson

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lenny Kravitz

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lady GaGa

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Stephanie Hsu

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo