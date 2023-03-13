Gúnas and tuxes: The looks from the 95th Academy Awards

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE OSCARS ARE about one thing. Honouring excellence in the field of filmmaking.
Actually, the Oscars are about at least two things, and the second that comes to mind is the downright forensic inspection of the fashion or lack thereof that is on show on the red carpet (or in this year’s case, a controversially champagne carpet).
There were plenty of eye-catching looks this year among Hollywood’s beautiful people, but we expect that you’ll be the judge of what worked and what didn’t.
(If you’re interested in our own talent, we gave them their own piece here.)
