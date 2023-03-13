Advertisement

Monday 13 March 2023 Dublin: 11°C
# Champagne Carpet
Gúnas and tuxes: The looks from the 95th Academy Awards
High-leg splits and fashion forward tuxedos were popular among the Hollywood crowd.
1.0k
0
49 minutes ago

THE OSCARS ARE about one thing. Honouring excellence in the field of filmmaking.

Actually, the Oscars are about at least two things, and the second that comes to mind is the downright forensic inspection of the fashion or lack thereof that is on show on the red carpet (or in this year’s case, a controversially champagne carpet).

There were plenty of eye-catching looks this year among Hollywood’s beautiful people, but we expect that you’ll be the judge of what worked and what didn’t.  

(If you’re interested in our own talent, we gave them their own piece here.)

Malala Yousafzai

malala-yousafzai-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on-march-12-2023-photo-by-sthan Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cate Blanchett

los-angeles-usa-12th-mar-2023-cate-blanchett-wearing-louis-vuitton-while-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-t Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Angela Bassett

angela-bassett-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ana de Armas

ana-de-armas-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

emily-blunt-left-and-dwayne-johnson-arrive-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Salma Hayek 

salma-hayek-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on-march-12-2023-photo-by-sthanlee-b Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Florence Pugh

florence-pugh-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cara Delevingne

cara-delevingne-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hong Chau 

hong-chau-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on-march-12-2023-photo-by-sthanlee-b Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Michelle Williams

michelle-williams-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photoashley-landis Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Harry Shum Jr.

harry-shum-jr-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photoashley-landis Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Janelle Monae

los-angeles-usa-12th-mar-2023-janelle-monae-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kate Hudson

los-angeles-usa-12th-mar-2023-kate-hudson-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on-ma Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Melissa McCarthy

los-angeles-usa-12th-mar-2023-melissa-mccarthy-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Austin Butler

austin-butler-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Halle Berry

los-angeles-usa-12th-mar-2023-halle-berry-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on-ma Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Michelle Yeoh

los-angeles-usa-12th-mar-2023-michelle-yeoh-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Allison Williams  

alexander-dreymon-and-allison-williams-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on-march-12 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sandra Oh

los-angeles-usa-12th-mar-2023-sandra-oh-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on-marc Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Nicole Kidman

los-angeles-usa-12th-mar-2023-nicole-kidman-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Danai Gurira

danai-gurira-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Phoebe Waller-Bridge 

phoebe-waller-bridge-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jessica Chastain

jessica-chastain-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Michael B Jordan

michael-b-jordan-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photoashley-landis Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ariana DeBose

ariana-debose-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Halle Bailey

halle-bailey-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lilly Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

lilly-luhrmann-from-left-baz-luhrmann-and-catherine-martin-arrive-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba 

sabrina-dhowre-elba-left-and-idris-elba-arrive-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Mindy Kaling

mindy-kaling-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Winnie Harlowe

winnie-harlow-wearing-armani-prive-ss05-couture-while-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Eva Longoria

eva-longoria-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Samuel L Jackson

samuel-l-jackson-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rihanna

los-angeles-usa-12th-mar-2023-rihanna-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-95th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on-march Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sofia Carson

sofia-carson-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photojohn-locher Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lenny Kravitz

lenny-kravitz-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photojohn-locher Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lady GaGa

lady-gaga-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Stephanie Hsu

stephanie-hsu-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

