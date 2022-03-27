The Oscars are on tonight – here's everything you need to know

Ciarán Hinds is nominated for best supporting actor.

THE 94th ACADEMY Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this evening with the ceremony kicking off at 1am Irish time.

Hollywood’s big night is undergoing a significant overhaul this year as plummeting TV audience ratings (viewers dropped 56% in 2021) have prompted organisers to try and focus on the headline-grabbing gongs.

This has led to the controversial decision to pre-tape eight of the less glamorous categories, including best sound and best score, with the winners having their speeches edited into the broadcast.

The time claimed back will be allocated to longer musical performances and comedy skits from hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Beyonce will perform her nominated track from “King Richard”, while fellow nominee Billie Eilish will perform the latest James Bond theme.

Another effort to win back viewers is the introduction of a new “fan favourite” prize, which is voted for online by the public.

What’s in the hunt for best picture?

There may be 10 nominations but most experts say it’s a two-horse race between “The Power of the Dog” and “CODA”.

“The Power of the Dog”, a western starring Benedict Cumberbatch, long looked like a comfortable favourite but “CODA” has surged in popularity in recent weeks.

The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch and is written and directed by Jane Campion. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The uplifting drama about an eccentric deaf family was released by tech giant Apple while “The Power of the Dog” is a Netflix production – so it looks likely that a streaming service will take Tinseltown’s top prize for the first time.

However, Ireland still has significant interest in the main event as industry insiders say Kenneth Branagh’s childhood-inspired “Belfast” cannot be ruled out.

What’s the Irish interest?

Branagh’s “Belfast” securing a total of seven nominations ensures there’s a strong slate of Irish contenders in several categories.

The Belfast born filmmaker is also nominated in the best director category and Ciarán Hinds is up for best supporting actor.

Troy Kotsur’s turn in “CODA” has already seen him scoop a number of accolades and he’s heavily favoured to take the statuette in Hinds’ category.

Kerry native Jessie Buckley also ensures there’s Irish interest in the best supporting actress category having secured a nomination for starring in “The Lost Daughter”.

Jessie Buckley is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in The Lost Daughter. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Branagh’s film closes with Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” and the Belfast born musician secured a nomination in the best original song category.

Morrison was reportedly in talks to perform at the show however organisers said earlier this week that he “will not attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule.”

Morrison’s high-profile criticism of Covid-19 restrictions and opposition to vaccine mandates had led to questions about whether he would be welcomed at the ceremony.

Who is fancied in the other big categories?

Will Smith is the strong favourite for best actor for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard”.

If Smith does land his first Oscar, he’ll have beaten a star-studded line-up as Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) complete the best actor nominees.

The best actress race looks set to be a closer run affair with Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg noting that ”truly one where any of the five nominees could win.”

Jessica Chastain has been singled out as the likeliest winner for her portrayal of a real-life televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” but many are also tipping Penelope Cruz for her appearance in Spanish drama “Parallel Mothers”.

Will Smith could secure his first Oscar for starring as Richard Williams, the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer) complete the category.

“The Power of the Dog” racked up the most nominations with 12, followed by sci-fi epic “Dune” with 10, and “West Side Story” joined “Belfast” on seven.

“Dune” is expected to win the most awards overall due to its dominance in technical categories, from cinematography to visual effects.

Here are all the nominees in the key categories.

Best picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best supporting actor

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, ”The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley, ”The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best international feature film

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

“Flee” (Denmark)

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Best animated feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best documentary feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing with Fire”

Best original screenplay

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam McKay and David Sirota

“King Richard” – Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World” – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

“CODA” – Sian Heder

“Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune” – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

If you’re thinking about staying up to watch the ceremony it will be shown in full on Sky Cinema. It can also be streamed on Now TV with a Sky Cinema Pass.

You can also read about all the winners on The Journal tomorrow morning.

Additional reporting from AFP