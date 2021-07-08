#Open journalism No news is bad news

Over 1m people watched RTÉ's coverage of Denmark vs England semi-final

RTÉ said an average of 888,800 viewers watched it on RTÉ2, while others watched on the RTÉ Player.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5489529
Image: PA
Image: PA

OVER A MILLION viewers watched RTÉ’s coverage of the Denmark vs England Euros semi-final last night, the State broadcaster has said.

In a release, the station said there was an average of 888,800 viewers watching RTÉ2, representing 61% of those watching television, and 193,016 streams on the RTÉ Player.

RTÉ2′s coverage peaked at 1,040,000 viewers at the end of normal time, at 21.48pm.

The television figures are compiled by TAM Ireland/Nielsen and the RTÉ Player figures are compiled by ATI.

On Tuesday night, Italy’s win over Spain in the other Euros semi-final saw an average of 585,800 viewers, peaking at 756,400 during the winning penalty kick.

A share of 41% of those watching television at the time were tuned-in to RTÉ2′s coverage. In addition, there were 157,718 streams delivered on the RTÉ Player.

More than 1.5 million people tuned into Leo Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day address on RTÉ last year when the then-Taoiseach asked the public to “come together as a nation by staying apart”. The broadcast was the second most-watched on RTÉ in 2020.

The Euros 2020 final will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player this Sunday from 7pm.

