#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 22 December 2020
Advertisement

Over 18,000 receipts submitted for Government's Stay & Spend scheme

Taxpayers are able to claim back 20% of their spend on food and accommodation as part of the scheme.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 6:45 AM
45 minutes ago 3,457 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5298892
Image: Shutterstock/Jarretera
Image: Shutterstock/Jarretera

MORE THAN 18,000 receipts totalling €2.7 million have been uploaded to Revenue’s Tracker App as part of the Government’s Stay & Spend scheme. 

Since 1 October, taxpayers have been able to claim back 20% of their spend on food and accommodation as an income tax credit until the scheme ends in April 2021.

The scheme was launched by the Government in early September to support Irish businesses affected by Covid-19 restrictions and to encourage people to holiday at home. 

As the number of Covid-19 cases climbed in September and Level 5 restrictions were introduced, it was unclear how many people would avail of the scheme. 

Spending is capped at €625 per individual or €1,250 for married couples or civil partners.

The maximum a person can claim back under the initiative is €125 for one person or €250 per couple.

The credit will be offset against a person’s income tax liability and “will be applied after all other allowances, deductions or reliefs have been given to the taxpayer,” according to a spokesperson for Revenue. 

A Revenue spokesperson confirmed that more than 18,000 Stay & Spend receipts have been uploaded to its Revenue Receipts Tracker App so far, amounting to more than €2.7 million in total expenditure. 

As part of the scheme, people are required to submit details of their spend and receipts from individual businesses.

‘Qualifying services’ under the scheme include include holiday accommodation, food and non-alcoholic drinks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A list of businesses that have signed up to participate in the scheme is currently available on the Revenue.ie website. So far, more than 3,000 businesses have signed up. 

To be eligible, registered businesses have to provide one of the qualifying services mentioned above, they have to be registered for VAT and they have to hold a tax clearance certificate. 

The spokesperson added that, in general, credit or debit card receipts will not be accepted as they do not provide an itemised breakdown of expenses. 

Taxpayers who have submitted receipts as part of Stay & Spend will be required to submit a claim for this tax credit when completing their annual tax return.

Expenditure incurred between 1 October 2020 and 31 December 2020 can be claimed on the 2020 annual tax return, which is available from January 2021, the spokesperson said. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie