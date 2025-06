SOME 35 PEOPLE, including five children, were deported from Ireland last night on a special chartered flight to Nigeria.

It’s the third such chartered flight so far this year and was carried out by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

It saw the removal of 35 people, including 21 men, nine women and five children.

The children removed are all part of family groups.

The chartered flight left Dublin Airport last night for Nigeria.

In a post on X, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said the flight “landed safely this morning in Lagos, Nigeria”.

He added that the people on board “had received but had not complied with Deportation Orders”.

Advertisement

Another deportation flight left Dublin last night and landed safely this morning in Lagos, Nigeria. There were 35 people on board who had received but had not complied with Deportation Orders. — Jim O'Callaghan TD (@OCallaghanJim) June 5, 2025

When a person does not comply with a deportation order they can be arrested and detained to ensure their deportation.

The Department of Justice previously said carries out enforced removals as a “last resort” when a person does not remove themselves from the State.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána remarked that the force “continues to work closely with the Department of Justice in implementing immigration policy”.

The first charter flight took place at the end of February and involved the deportation of 28 men, three women, and a child who was on the flight with their mother and father.

The second of these flights was chartered at the beginning of the month and saw 39 people deported to Georgia.

This group included 30 men, four women and five children, and each of the five children were part of family groups.

It brings the number of enforced deportations so far this year to 154.