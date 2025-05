A GROUP OF more than 350 independent Irish TV and film producers has signed an open letter calling on the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to change its position on the participation of Israel in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The letter follows a statement issued yesterday by the competition’s director Martin Green, in which he defended the EBU’s decision to keep Israel in the contest.

That statement was a response to a call from RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst for a “discussion” to be had about the situation. RTÉ journalists had asked the national broadcaster to oppose Israel’s participation due to the country’s conduct during the ongoing war in Gaza, Palestine.

In the open letter, the TV and film professionals – a number of whom often work with RTÉ – addressed the EBU “with urgency and deep concern regarding Israel’s continued participation in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest”.

“We ask you to reflect on the principles that underpin this event, and to demonstrate consistency in how those principles are upheld in the face of grave humanitarian crises.”

The letter pointed to the exclusion of Russia from the competition following Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which the signatories called a “principled decision”.

“The rationale — that Russia’s participation would ‘bring the competition into disrepute’ — was widely supported by member broadcasters,” the signatories said.

“It was understood that Eurovision is not, and cannot be, politically neutral in the face of profound injustice and international condemnation.”

The TV and film professionals stressed that their call was not aimed at a particular nationality, ethnicity or religion.

“We condemn antisemitism and all forms of hatred. Our concern is with the actions of the Israeli state and military in Gaza, and the ethical implications of cultural participation in the context of escalating humanitarian catastrophe.”

Since early March, Israel has imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, where aid agencies have said the population is at risk of starvation and some have already died of malnutrition.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said earlier this week that Israel’s blockade is “clearly a war crime”.

“We do not approach this matter lightly, nor do we conflate the cultural sphere with political ideology,” the open letter read.

“But Eurovision is more than a song contest. It is a platform that claims to celebrate peace, unity, and cultural solidarity. Those values are not abstract; they carry meaning when they are tested.

“In 2022, the EBU demonstrated that meaning. The same ethical lens must be applied now.

“We ask plainly: why is the standard applied to Russia not being applied to Israel, despite the scale of destruction and suffering that has since unfolded?”

The letter called on the EBU to “engage in honest dialogue with your member broadcasters, including RTÉ, who have expressed concern”.

“This letter is not a rejection of Eurovision. On the contrary, it is a statement of belief in its cultural power and its symbolic importance.

“If Eurovision is to remain meaningful — if it is to reflect the best of European values — then those values must be applied fairly and consistently.”