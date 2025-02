PARENTS OF BABIES born since December 2024 will receive a new ‘baby boost’ payment today, Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary has announced.

The Newborn Baby Grant, a payment of €280 on top of the regular €140 Child Benefit for the first month, will be paid to over 4,400 families.

The new grant is paid automatically with the first month of Child Benefit payment, so parents of new babies do not need to apply for it.

Advertisement

In a full year, it is expected that these grants will be paid to parents of 54,000 children, at a total cost of €15 million.

The Newborn Baby Grant applies to all children born on or after 1 December last year and who qualify for Child Benefit from birth.

From March, eligible parents will receive the Newborn Baby Grant in addition to the first month’s Child Benefit payment.

Minister Calleary said he was “delighted” to be rolling out the new payments.

“These payments will help parents by putting extra money in their pockets at a joyful but costly time for families,” he said.