SOME 820 CHILDREN contacted Childline between 23 and 25 December this year, according to figures from the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC).

The charity, who runs the only 24-hour children’s helpline, said that there is a noticeable trend whereby children who engage with its volunteers are at a serious high-risk of harm.

Volunteers received calls on topics such as suicide, abuse, neglect, bereavement and loneliness from children this Christmas, ISPCC said.

Childline coordinator Elizabeth Donlon Fox said it is likely the helpline will receive calls from more than 250 children today, discussing something that happened to them over the Christmas period.

The time that children have spent speaking with a volunteer has doubled over the last year. The team has also received more than 1,300 suicide-related contacts in the last twelve months.

CEO of ISPCC John Church said that Christmas simply does not happen for too many children and young people and must turn to Childline for support.

He thanked staff and volunteers who have worked 24/7 over Christmas.

“We depend on donations for up to 90% of the funding which keeps us listening 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year. Without this help, we would not be able to be here for every child who needs us,” he said.