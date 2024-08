OVER HALF OF people surveyed want to see vapes and e-cigarettes taxed in line with other EU countries.

Currently, VAT is charged on vaping products but they do not have excise duty levied on them like normal cigarettes.

In the government’s tax strategy paper on vapes and nicotine cigarettes, there is widespread consensus on the need to update tobacco tax legislation in order to include vapes in the scope for taxation, particularly out of health concerns due to e-cigarettes.

The latest survey gathered responses from stakeholders, many of whom use these products, about a range of questions surrounding nicotine inhaling products and their regulation.

The consultation looked at potential additional measures to decrease the appeal of these products to young people, further denormalise smoking, and improve public health.

Some 15,821 responses were received in total, with 90% of members of the public who responded being current vapers.

Other responses were received from organisations and individuals in the spheres of health, education, consumer rights, retail, hospitality and the manufacture and distribution of nicotine inhaling products and tobacco products.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers is currently considering what level of taxation should be introduced.

“It’s our intention to make progress on that in this year’s Budget,” he said earlier this month.

“There’s work ongoing between Revenue and the Department of Finance on how we can operationalise that.”

The survey results will be carefully considered by the Department and will feed into future decisions about the level of taxation that could be applied to vape products.

It is expected that the rate will be somewhere between 10c and 30c per millilitre of liquid in the vape or e-cigarette.

Senior sources in the government have said vapes should be taxed at the highest rate.

There will likely be a year-on-year continuous increase in the tax starting from Budget 2025 in October.

Billed as a healthier alternative to smoking, vaping began to take off in Ireland a decade ago, with e-cigarettes becoming increasingly widely available through standalone shops, convenience stores and petrol stations.

While the industry has long claimed its products are a less harmful way to help people quit smoking, Irish health authorities have for many years advocated a precautionary approach, particularly due to the presence of highly addictive nicotine.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he intends to introduce legislation to regulate the display and advertisement of vapes in shops, the packaging and appearance of the products and the flavours of vape liquids.

“I will also ban single use vapes, which are detrimental to the health of our young people and to our environment.”

The Public Health (Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Act 2023 was passed, which banned the sale of vapes to under 18s and introduced a new licensing system.

“But there is more to do,” said Donnelly.

“I am committed to ensuring that we progress further legislation as soon as possible after summer.”

With reporting by Christina Finn