A DECISION ON whether overnight take-offs at Dublin Airport will be limited to fewer than 36 flights per night will be announced today, it is understood.

An Coimisúin Pleánala in September issued a draft ruling which sought to limit the total number of late-night flights to 13,000 per year. It is almost two-thirds less than the number of flights which took off in 2023, with airlines warning of significant impacts.

Transport minister and Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O’Brien is understood to have briefed his parliamentary party last night on the issue. He told members that a decision on the limit is due today, and that the party would “continue to be” a supporter of Dublin Airport.

Local residents’ groups and environmental activists had appealed the planning commission’s decision over a clause which would extend the opening times of the north runway by two hours. Their appeal was rejected.

In September, Dublin Airport operator DAA said the decision would be a “backward step that will significantly impact aviation and passenger numbers at Dublin Airport”.

It claimed there were “significant contradictions” in the proposal after it replaced existing, and in its view strict, noise quotas. DAA added that a 60% reduction in nighttime flights would cause “significant implications” for passengers and airlines.