BIRMINGHAM SAW WILDMAN rocker Ozzy Osbourne’s final ever gig as the Black Sabbath frontman was greeted by thousands flocking to his hometown for a celebration of the heavy metal genre he helped to create.

Millions followed the gig online after fans snapped up tickets for the show, starring the original line-up, in just 16 minutes.

Osbourne (76) who revealed in 2020 that he has Parkinson’s disease, sat upon a black throne for the duration of the performance.

“It’s so good to be on this stage,” Osbourne told around 40,000 fans, “You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The gig at Aston Villa Football Club’s Villa Park stadium also featured sets by US rockers Metallica, Guns N’Roses, Tool and Slayer among others, as well as a short solo set by Osbourne.

Osbourne was joined by Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the all-day “Back To The Beginning” show in Birmingham, where the heavy metal giants formed in 1968.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, musical director for the concert, said prior to the gig that was planning “to make it the greatest day, the most important day in the history of heavy metal music”.

All profits from the show will go to charities including Cure Parkinson’s and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“Birmingham is a city which means so much to Ozzy. When it comes to heavy metal music, Black Sabbath forming and his love of Aston Villa – it all started here,” his wife Sharon said in comments released by West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC), the region’s investment and promotion body.

Black Sabbath have sold over 75 million albums worldwide and are widely recognised as one of the pioneers of heavy metal.

With reporting by © AFP 2023