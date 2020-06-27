This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The wrong decision': Eoin Ó Broin criticises decision to nominate Paddy Holohan for South Dublin Mayor

Holohan made what were described as “offensive” comments in his podcast earlier this year.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 14,040 Views 41 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne
Image: Ryan Byrne

SINN FÉIN’s EOIN Ó Broin has said he was unhappy and surprised to hear that councillor Paddy Holohan had been nominated for the mayor of South Dublin County Council. 

Former UFC fighter and Sinn Féin councillor Holohan was suspended from the party for five months following comments he made on his ‘No Shame’ podcast at the start of this year. 

When discussing Varadkar, Holohan said he believed a “family man with children” should run the country because it would give them a better understanding of certain policies.

He also said that Varadkar was “separated from society” because of his Indian heritage, despite Varadkar being born and raised in Dublin. 

In a different edition of the same podcast, Holohan claimed that “loads” of underage girls were having sex with men in order to blackmail them.

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, Ó Broin said that these comments had greatly angered the party when they were made and do not reflect the views of Sinn Féin. 

He said he was surprised that Holohan was chosen and that he felt it was the “wrong decision”. 

He said: “I have to say I was very surprised he was put forward. Paddy received a five-month suspension for his comments which were offensive and don’t reflect our party policy. He was readmitted after the five months.

“I have to say it was the wrong decision of councillors to nominate him and certainly if I was on that council I would not have supported such a proposition.” 

Yesterday, Sinn Féin said it was “not aware” that Holohan would be nominated for the position.

The recently reinstated councillor was nominated for the position by fellow Sinn Féin councillors, a move a party spokesperson said was a matter for council groups.

