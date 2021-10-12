Paddy Moloney, founder of The Chieftains, has died

PADDY MOLONEY, THE founder of The Chieftains and an iconic figure in Irish traditional music, has died.

The piper, composer and producer, who was in his 80s, was from Donnycarney in Dublin. Moloney grew up in a musical family and played various instruments including the tin whistle and uilleann pipes. He was a student of legendary piper Leo Rowsome.

Moloney originally formed The Chieftains in 1962. In their nearly six decade career they have been six-time Grammy Award winners and have been recognised internationally for reinventing Irish music and for transcending musical boundaries.

Over the decades they collaborated or performed with artists as diverse as Emmylou Harris, The Dubliners, Tom Jones and The Rolling Stones.

The Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) said Moloney made an enormous contribution to Irish traditional music, song and dance and has left a wonderful legacy.

ITMA director Liam O’Carroll said Moloney had a “phenomenal impact on traditional music in Ireland but also throughout the world.”

O’Carroll told The Journal that the uilleann pipes were in danger of dying out when Moloney began learning the instrument from Rowsome.

Paddy Moloney (right) performing with The Chieftains in 1976. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“He is a very important link with, what could have been, the last of the uilleann pipers,” O’Carroll explained.

“To learn directly from Leo Rowsome, who was one of the only people making, playing and teaching the uilleann pipes. So, the whole instrument may have not have survived, only for the likes of Paddy went to Leo Rowsome. Liam O’Flynn would be in that category too.”

There’s people in Japan that are making and playing the uilleann pipes because Paddy Moloney and The Chieftains played in Tokyo in the 1990s or 2000s. He inspired a worldwide interest in Irish traditional music and changed a lot of people’s lives for the better.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Moloney was married to artist Rita O’Reilly and they had three children.

In a statement this afternoon, the National Concert Hall said it was deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

“Ireland has today lost a true talent, and advocate for traditional music with the passing of Paddy Maloney,” NCH chairperson Maura McGrath said.

“His musical achievements with The Chieftains were, and will continue to be, recognised as outstanding, transcending all musical boundaries, and connecting Irish people everywhere with their unique sound.

“Paddy’s contribution to, and support of the National Concert Hall throughout his lifetime has been immense.”