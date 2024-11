Mayo farmer Padraig Nally, who was jailed for the manslaughter of an intruder to his home near Lough Corrib in October 2004, has passed away aged 81 following a long illness.

Nally served 11 months for the killing of John ‘Frog’ Ward, a member of the Travelling community.

A jury on appeal accepted that Ward had come to the home with no good intent and released Nally. He had originally been sentenced to serve six years in prison.

Nally’s counsel, Brendan Grehan told the jury his client was “at the end of his tether agitated and fearful, even paranoid about his safety”.

Counsel went on to describe Nally as a law-abiding member of the community who acted in self defence.

The Criminal Law (Defence and the Dwelling) Act 2011 was introduced in the aftermath of the case, following pressure from rural interest groups.

After being acquitted at the Central Criminal Court, Mr. Nally told reporters that he often thought of the man he shot dead, and regularly prayed for him.

“I think of what happened all the time. It is always on my mind”, Mr. Nally said.

Mr Justice Paul Carney, who tried the first trial, described it as “undoubtedly the most socially divisive case I’ve had to try and the most difficult case I’ve had to sentence”.

Nally reportedly received a wave of public support at the time, but many in the Travelling community were left feeling marginalised and isolated by the incident.

Following his acquittal, Nally settled back to farming livestock at his home in Mayo.