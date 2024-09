OVER HALF OF adults in Ireland surveyed feel “fearful” when they hear the term ‘palliative care’, a new report has found.

The finding is from a new survey of the public’s perceptions of palliative care commissioned by the All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) ahead of Palliative Care Week, which begins from today.

The survey, which took in responses from 1,000 people in the Republic of Ireland was carried out in July, and also highlighted a number of positive perceptions that exist around palliative care, including that it also supports family and carers of someone with a life-limiting condition, and that it has benefits outside of end-of-life care.

In 2023, just over 14,000 patients received specialist palliative care services in the community within the Republic of Ireland. An average of 70 children a month are in the care of the specialist palliative care team in Children’s Health Ireland.

A first of its kind all-island event will take place today in Newry, with the theme of this year’s Palliative Care Week ‘You, Me and Palliative Care’ reflecting the “commitment of AIIHPC and its member states to emphasis the message that palliative care affects us all”, with importance stressed on community in the provision of care services and supports.

Taoiseach Simon Harris highlighted that “most people will experience palliative care for themselves or their closest loved ones at some point in their lifetime”.

“The research also offers an insight into the hesitation many feel around the term palliative care so it’s important to use this week to highlight the spiritual, physical, emotional and family benefits of care that supports people with life-limiting conditions,” he said.