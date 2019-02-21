This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gwyneth Paltrow claims a skier is suing her to exploit her 'fame and wealth'

The incident happened in 2016.

By Associated Press Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 5,652 Views 7 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ACTRESS GWYNETH PALTROW has said that a man who accused her in a lawsuit of crashing into him at a Utah ski resort was actually the culprit in the collision and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.

Paltrow was skiing with her children and friends in 2016 during a family holiday at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, when Terry Sanderson smashed into her from behind and delivered a full “body blow,’ the actress’ attorney alleged.

Paltrow said she was shaken by the collision and quit skiing for the day.

She said Sanderson apologised and said he was fine, her response to Sanderson’s lawsuit said. Paltrow previously denied blame for the crash in a statement but had not offered a full version of the events.

“She did not knock him down,” Paltrow’s court filing said. “He knocked her down. He was not knocked out.”

Paltrow, known for her roles in Shakespeare in Love and Iron Man movies and her lifestyle company named goop, said her injuries were minor and that she is seeking “symbolic damages” of $1 plus costs for her lawyers’ fees. 

Her legal response to Sanderson also called his lawsuit an “attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth”.

Paltrow’s account differs greatly from the sequence of the events on 26 February 2016,  alleged by Sanderson in his lawsuit filed last month. He said Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. He referred to it as a “hit and run” and is seeking $3.1 million in damages.

Sanderson, a retired Salt Lake City optometrist, told reporters on the day he sued that he waited to file the lawsuit for nearly three years because he had problems with attorneys and could not function properly because of the concussion.

Sanderson’s attorney, Robert Sykes, said his client’s version of events is the truth and corroborated by a friend he was skiing with who saw Paltrow hit Sanderson from behind.

“It is unfortunate that Ms Paltrow would fail to tell the truth about what happened,” Sykes said.

Sanderson’s lawsuit and Paltrow’s response both cite an incident report filed by a Deer Valley ski instructor.

The instructor, who was skiing with Paltrow’s 9-year-old son, said Sanderson was uphill and hit Paltrow from behind. He said she had been making short turns as she skied behind her children, who were getting lessons downhill from her on the same trail, according to the report provided to The Associated Press by the actress’s attorney through the actress’ spokeswoman, Heather Wilson. The report will be an exhibit in the court case, Wilson said.

But the instructor said in his report said he did not actually see the collision and only heard Paltrow scream and hit the ground. He did not explain how he knew that Sanderson caused the collision.

