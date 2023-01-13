Parcel Motel to cease operations at end of the month

DELIVERY LOCKER BUSINESS Parcel Motel has informed customers that it will cease operations at the end of the month.

Having started out in Ireland with one locker in Co Armagh, the company had grown to establish itself in Dublin, Meath, Louth and in multiple over Northern Ireland locations including Belfast and Strabane.

Customers have been informed that as of 31 January the Parcel Motel “services and brand will cease to exist” and that they will not be able to use lockers for pick up or deliveries after this date.

Parcels not collected by the end of the month will be moved to the nearest UPS facility for further transportation.

Advertisement

“For sending and/or using your virtual address we ask you to keep track of these dates, to make sure you can use our services before January 31st,” customers were told.

The last day to send a parcel to another member of Parcel Motel is 22 January, the last day to send a parcel to an address or make a return in 25 January, and the last day for Irish Virtual Address check in will be 27 January.

UPS purchased the brand’s parent company Nightline in 2017 for an undisclosed sum.

The general manager of Parcel Motel at the time, Orla Sheils, sat down for a question and answer session with The Journal at the time.

It isn’t yet clear what will happen to the lockers belonging to the brand that are dotted around the country, or whether any employees are going to be affected.