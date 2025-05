THE FATHER OF a primary school pupil was assaulted while dropping his child off at a school in Dublin’s south inner city, beside an increasingly contentious anti-immigration encampment.

The attacker is understood to have charged at the parent with a knife in his hand as the parent was standing at the entrance gate of the school at 8.30am on Wednesday morning.

The male attacker, chased the father for a short time, before he caught him and assaulted him at the school gates.

It is understood that the victim of the attack is not originally from Ireland. The attacker is believed to be a teenager.

The incident is the latest in the Basin Lane area of Dublin 8, where anti-immigration protestors have camped for two and a half weeks - despite confirmation earlier this month that plans for a second International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centre at the Basin Lane site have been shelved.

The encampment, located very close to three schools, has been strongly criticised by parents, who say children and teachers have been subjected to intimidation and racist abuse.

Tensions are running high in the area. The location of the protest serves as a busy drop-off and collection point for the three schools, situated on a cul-de-sac between the Guinness Storehouse and the site of the new National Children’s Hospital.

One spokesperson in the area told The Journal that schools and local organisations are “shaken to the core” by recent events.

“Any school that has a knife drawn while children are being admitted into the school yard in the morning is going to be deeply concerned. The whole situation is very worrying,” he said.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that a boy was arrested in relation to the attack on Wednesday, but has since been released. An investigation into the incident continues.

While some point to long-standing issues like neglect of the area and antisocial behaviour to explain the protests, many have criticised the demonstrators’ actions as aggressive and inappropriate.

While some locals had hoped that the protests would fizzle out, a small encampment has remained at Basin View.

Stickers the protest site. Mairead Maguire / The Journal Mairead Maguire / The Journal / The Journal

Local schools, youth services, and sports clubs released a joint statement to say that the ongoing protests have fostered a hostile environment for children, families, and community workers.

‘Make it stop’

In the statement, the groups say that “misinformation, hate and violence have no place here”.

“We believe everyone here deserves to be safe, no matter the colour of their skin. As people who work every day to educate, care for, listen to and support the community of Basin Lane – we are here to talk,” the statement reads.

The statement was signed by 11 groups, including Canal Way Educate Together, St James’s Primary School and Fatima Crèche.

The groups say that the environment created by the protest “is hurting” children in the area.

“We understand that some local people with the right intention, who are frustrated by the neglect of their community over decades, have taken action which has unfortunately been used by others with a different agenda. We believe that we should direct this anger at those in power, not those who deserve our welcome and support.”

The groups also voice concern about “the small minority” of protestors “who intimidate children, parents, teachers and workers”.

“We want this intimidation to stop. We want to work with you to make it stop.”

“Our community deserves better – our children and grandchildren deserve to grow up in a community where there is more love, courage and compassion than fear, division and mistrust.”

The statement continues, saying that a plan should be created for Basin Lane “that includes everyone”.

“We believe everyone deserves to be safe and welcome – whether you’ve lived here for generations or come here to make a home on Basin Lane.”