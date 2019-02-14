This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australian police probe parliament brawl involving 70 year-old senator who left blood on rival's door

Senator Brian Burston admitted to smearing blood on Senator Pauline Hanson’s door following a brawl with one of her aides.

By AFP Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 9:17 AM
24 minutes ago 1,425 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4492905
United Australia Party Senator Brian Burston with a bandaged hand in the Senate chamber in Canberra
Image: AAP/PA Images
United Australia Party Senator Brian Burston with a bandaged hand in the Senate chamber in Canberra
United Australia Party Senator Brian Burston with a bandaged hand in the Senate chamber in Canberra
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIAN POLICE ARE investigating a brawl between a senator and a top aide that left blood on the walls of the country’s parliament.

Police and parliamentary authorities are looking into an altercation between 70-year-old Senator Brian Burston and a staffer for populist Senator Pauline Hanson on Tuesday.

Burston showed off a cut on his thumb following the altercation and, following an initial denial, admitted to smearing his blood on Hanson’s parliamentary office door.

In a statement, Burston said he “reported the full matter to the Australian Federal Police” and was asking for a restraining order against the aide. 

“This matter is now in the hands of the police,” he added.

Aide James Ashby – who had been instrumental in Hanson gaining outsized influence in Australian politics – has been banned from parliament.

The confrontation, which was caught on camera, took place as Burston accused Hanson of years of unwanted sexual advances and Hanson accused an unnamed senator – believed to be Burston – of sexual misconduct.

Hanson, leader of the One Nation party, made light of the harassment allegations by saying she was 64 years-old but “not that desperate”.

The pair split politically last year and have feuded since.

Amid the most recent spat, The Guardian reported that a female aide once accused Burston of offering sex to cheer her up. He denied the allegations.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    88,748  76
    2
    		'I wondered had I turned into Rip Van Winkle,' Bertie Ahern tells UK Brexit committee
    61,742  120
    3
    		Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?
    38,345  94
    Fora
    1
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    432  0
    2
    		As Activision Blizzard prepares to cut hundreds of jobs, the fate of its Irish staff is unknown
    168  0
    3
    		'I'd rather work in the middle of the night than get up early - I'm not pretty in the morning'
    131  0
    The42
    1
    		Declan Rice rejects Ireland and declares for England
    75,310  245
    2
    		Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    30,991  67
    3
    		Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    26,864  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here’s why some influencers woke up this morning with a lot less Instagram followers
    15,220  4
    2
    		6 seriously last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that could go down either way
    4,722  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,322  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    Wife of accused phoned gardaí when DJ Bobby Ryan's body was found, courts hears
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    GARDAí
    Gardaí probe petrol bomb attack on house in Drogheda
    Gardaí probe petrol bomb attack on house in Drogheda
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    Three gardaí facing possible disciplinary action over death of Shane O'Farrell
    DUBLIN
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?
    LEO VARADKAR
    Harris asks HSE to introduce HPV testing 'as soon as possible' as roll out is pushed out due to smear test backlog
    Harris asks HSE to introduce HPV testing 'as soon as possible' as roll out is pushed out due to smear test backlog
    'One or two' contractors Varadkar would not like to see get a public State contract again
    'I sincerely apologise': Harris tells Dáil he should have given further detail on children's hospital costs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie