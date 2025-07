Partially collapsed bridge in Co Cavan Shane McManus Shane McManus

PART OF A Co Cavan bridge has collapsed after recent flooding.

West Cavan councillor John Paul Feeley said there was “substantial rainfall” on Sunday which caused “serious damage to many roads locally”.

Among the damage was the partial collapse of the Mullaghboy Bridge on the road from Gowlan to Glangevlin.

Damage caused to Mullaghboy Bridge

Councillor Feeley said that while the bridge was “damaged as a result of the floods”, it may have been “weakened as a result of heavy vehicles using the road recently during clear felling of nearby lands”.

Cavan County Council has put in place an emergency road closure on the L1012-0 Gowlan as a result of the partial bridge collapse until Friday, 26 September.

Mullaghboy Bridge after recent flooding

The Council said this period of closure will allow it to carry out flood damage repairs to Mullaghboy Bridge.

Local diversions have been put in place and the Council said that diversions will be signposted for the duration of the works.

Mullaghboy Bridge in Gowlan, Co Cavan

In a statement to The Journal, a Council spokesperson said that it is “currently assessing the damage to Mullaghboy Bridge caused by this week’s exceptional rainfall event”.

“Bridge repair at this location is being given priority, in order to re-open the road at the earliest possible date,” added the Council spokesperson.

Councillor Feeley described the road closure as a “major inconvenience for locals who now have to undertake a long diversion to access farmland, get to work and amenities”.

Councillor John Paul Feeley by the partially collapsed bridge.

He added that he has contacted the Director of Services on the Council responsible for roads to “ensure that urgent repairs are completed”.