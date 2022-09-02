Finance Minister says Government 'will help and can help' with rising energy costs

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has said that he recognises the “huge anxiety and concern” currently felt by people over rising energy prices.

The Minister said the Government will introduce measures in the Budget later this month that “will help and can help”, adding that they will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

It comes after Electric Ireland yesterday announced its third price hike in five months, which will see its customer’s residential electricity bills increase by 26.7% and their gas bills rise by 37.5% from 1 October.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Donohoe said: “I want to recognise the huge anxiety and concern that many feel at the moment regarding later on in the year.

“I’m very conscious that as I talk to you on 2 September, it’s still a bright long day, and as we move through the year, the days will shorten and they’ll be less bright, and it’ll be happening at a time also, in which we will see bills go up,” he said.

“We’re still three weeks away from the Budget. What I will be able to do, I can’t say now, is that we will be able to help and how we will help and what we will do will be confirmed in the coming weeks as we get ready for Budget 2023.”

He said the main reason the Budget was brought forward to this month is “in anticipation of this moment”, adding that Government “will help and can help” tackle rising energy costs.

Donohoe said the Government will consider a windfall tax on energy providers, but could not comment on taxation matters before the Budget.

He added that he understands that for those on lower incomes, “higher prices hurt them more”.

What we will need to do, which we did earlier on in the year and we will continue to do, is look at a mix of measures that are capable of helping, of making a real difference, and are also affordable for the country.

On businesses, Donohoe said that it is “unconscionable and wrong” that businesses may be worried about going out of business when others businesses are experiencing a surge in profitability.

“That’s wrong. We need to consider at national and European level how we respond to that,” he said.

He also said that he has been “very, very careful” that as corporation tax revenue has increased, it has not translated “into changing my spending plans over the last number of years”.

“This is the very reason why the increase in corporate taxes receipts that we have is now delivering a budget surplus for us,” he said.

“This isn’t a doctrine. What this is about is ensuring that the Government and I as Minister for Finance, don’t make decisions today that could create really big problems for us tomorrow.”

43% ‘could be in energy poverty’

Senior research officer at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) Niall Farrell told Morning Ireland that around 43% could now be in energy poverty due to rising costs.

Earlier this year, a report by the ESRI estimated that 29% of households were in energy poverty due to energy inflation.

The previous highest recorded rate was in 1994 and 1995, when 23% of households were in energy poverty.

A person who spends more than 10% of their net income to heat or power their home is defined as being in energy poverty.

Speaking on the programme, Farrell said that the ESRI now estimates this figure to be around 43%.

“A few months ago, the figure that we came up with was around 29% of households spend more than 10% of their income on energy services. With that piece of research, we analysed what would happen if costs went up by another 25%,” he said.

“These recent changes in prices are sort of in that ballpark, and that would suggest that maybe about 43% of households are in energy poverty. So that’s quite a substantial amount where energy is quite a burden.”

Farrell said a “variety of measures” is needed to help alleviate the pressure of energy costs for households.

“You could have changes to taxes on fuels, you could change maybe lump sum transfers to households, or changes to the welfare system. The latter are perhaps best targeted at those who are most vulnerable, so if for every euro spent on these measures, you get the best outcome in terms of alleviation of the most negative effects of energy poverty,” he said.

He added that making changes to the welfare system would “perhaps cover this period of extraordinary prices”.

EU energy ministers are set to hold urgent talks in Brussels on 9 September to discuss measures to tackle the energy crisis and reform the European energy market.