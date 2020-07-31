Passenger locator form information could be shared between Dublin and Belfast governments

PASSENGER LOCATOR FORM information could be shared between the Irish and Northern Ireland governments in a bid to improve co-operation between the two jurisdictions in relation to international travel.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the response to Covid-19 was one of the main focuses of today’s North South Ministerial Council meeting in Dublin Castle, which was attended by Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Martin said “there may be issues around” the sharing of information on passenger locator forms, “but we agreed to take that forward”.

Harmonising travel regimes across the UK and Ireland will be “challenging” but the threat posed by the pandemic means politicians also have to act quickly, said Martin.

Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn also meet with his Northern Irish counterpart Dr Michael McBride today. They both gave presentations on the virus at the council meeting.

The Taosieach said Ireland has taken a “cautious” approach when it comes says international travel.

Travel between the two jurisdictions is complex when it comes to dealing with Covid, he said. However, he said the sharing of passenger locator forms will give more information in relation to contact tracing, he said.

Foster said sharing relevant information would be beneficial to both regions.

O’Neill said the “virus knows no borders” and there is a need to continue to have joined up approach is concern of international visitors coming onto the island. However, any such changes to travel advice would not be agreed at today’s bilateral.

O’Neill said they have called for an urgent British-Irish Council meeting to be held to discuss the issue of travel between Northern Ireland, Ireland and the UK. Due to their being two jurisdictions, with two different sets of rules in relation to travel, there s confusion, said O’Neill.

International arrivals in Dublin airport can cross the border into Northern Ireland despite impediments to how visitors from Covid-19 high-risk countries are monitored for self-isolation compliance once they do so.

Stormont health minister Robin Swann also held talks this afternoon with health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Swann has raised major flaws surrounding enforcement and monitoring of quarantine after international passengers arrive at Dublin airport then cross the border into Northern Ireland.

Taosieach says travel between the two jurisdictions is complex when it comes to dealing with Covid.



He says two health ministers discussed the sharing of information between the two regions and the possibility of sharing of passenger locator forms

Martin said: “There are different jurisdictions with different chief medical officers who come forward with maybe nuanced advice.

“These are realities but both chief medical officers will be engaging on these issues.

“It is moving because we have seen what is happening in France, Germany and Spain.

“These numbers are moving on very significantly at a rapid pace.”

At present visitors from Great Britain can travel through Northern Ireland and across the open land border into the Republic without quarantining.

Visitors from the UK and other countries not of a green list of low coronavirus risk are required to quarantine for two weeks on entering the Republic.

Northern Ireland and the Republic have driven down the rate of transmission of the virus over recent months.

Yesterday, Ireland reported 85 new cases.

The Taoiseach added: “Relatively speaking North and South are managing this relatively well so far but it will take vigilance.”

However, when asked if Ireland will be pressing ahead with Phase Four next week, Martin said it would decided at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

He said they won’t be drawing too much from yesterday’s figures, that the decision will be based on the 14-day pattern. He said pubs will only find if they can reopen next week.

With reporting by Press Association