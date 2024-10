HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE are understood to be stuck on a ferry in the Port of Bilbao that has broken down.

The Galicia ferry, which travels from Rosslare to Bilbao and is operated by Brittany Ferries, was due to sail at 4pm Irish time, but the journey was cancelled.

It’s understood that there was a technical problem with one of the vessel’s engines. There are thought to be approximately 400 passengers onboard.

One of the passengers, Breda Joy, told The Journal that those onboard have been told that they can remain on the vessel tonight, but they must disembark at 7am tomorrow.

“They’re trying to fix one of the two engines, and they can’t give any guarantee when they’ll fix it, so some people are having to drive 12 hours to Brittany to get a ferry from there back to Ireland.”

She said passengers have been told that the ferry will act as a ‘floating hotel’ for them tonight.

Hauliers were also due to sail to Rosslare on the ferry earlier this afternoon.

Joy, who was holidaying with family in northern Spain, said the ferry staff are currently unable to give the passengers any further information.

“I don’t know what help they’re getting from head office. The last announcement was the port of Bilbao will tell us tomorrow what our alternatives are.

“They could come tomorrow and say they’ve fixed the engine, but we don’t know. It’s the uncertainty of it, really.

“We’re just hoping for better news in the morning, and failing that, some direction on alternative routes home.”

Brittany Ferries has been contacted for comment.