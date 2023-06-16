Gardaí apologise to Pat Carey over leaks from 2015 investigation into unfounded allegations

LAWYERS REPRESENTING THE Garda Commissioner have acknowledged before the High Court that unfounded allegations of sexual abuse against former Fianna Fáil minister Pat Carey should never have been made public in 2015.

In November of that year, the Irish Independent published articles relating to an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse involving a former minister.

Carey was not named in the newspaper. He said at the time he felt he had to make a public statement because his name had become attached to the story in public circles and he wanted to reject the “rumour and innuendo” surrounding him.

In the High Court today, it was outlined that a settlement between An Garda Síochána and Carey had been reached, with damages and costs being paid to the former TD.

He had sought damaged for breaches of privacy and confidentiality.

In an apology, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that during the course of an investigation into allegations relating to Carey, “information in relation to that investigation found its way into the public domain”.

He accepted that this “should never have happened” and acknowledged “that this was the cause of severe and wholly unjustified distress to Mr Carey and those close to him and damage to his reputation”.

The text of the apology continued: “The disclosure of confidential Garda information in an unauthorised and uncontrolled manner in relation to investigations is damaging to the integrity of the investigative process and damaging to public confidence in An Garda Síochána. The public is entitled to expect that relevant policy and procedures in place are adhered to.”

In his own statement, Pat Carey said that in November 2015 he was subjected to the “gravest allegations”, had his character vilified and his good name destroyed due to the “wrongful but deliberate acts of powerful people with vested interests”.

He said he welcomed the end of a seven-and-a-half-year litigation battle and the “apology from the Garda Commissioner”. He also said he also welcomed the “vindication evidenced by the payment of substantial damages”.

Carey, now 75, said he believes he was targeted because of his prominent position in public life but that he does not seek special treatment.

“No citizen should have their fundamental rights violated as occurred to me,” he said.

“The last period of time has been extremely difficult but I am fortunate in that I have had the support of those close to me, and the right thinking members of civil society who stood by me. I would like to thank them particularly for being there when needed.”

In May 2016, Carey launched a High Court action against the Garda Commissioner, the Attorney General, and Independent News and Media following the leaking of allegations to the media in November 2015.

In August 2019, it was reported that Carey would not face any criminal charges in relation to the allegations.

Carey, a former chief whip, became a TD in 1997 in the constituency of Dublin North West, but lost his seat at the 2011 general election.

He played a prominent role in the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum where he advocated for a Yes vote, after coming out as gay during the course of the campaign.

Carey also worked as a teacher for 30 years.

He stepped down as Fianna Fáil’s director of elections in November 2015 amid reports that a former Fianna Fáil minister was being investigated on foot of allegations of historical sex abuse.

In a statement issued at the time, Carey said he “absolutely and unconditionally” denied any impropriety in relation to the allegations.

He also said he did not know if he was the person referred to in the articles but acknowledged his name had become attached to the “rumour and innuendo”.

Carey also resigned from a role with the Irish Red Cross, and said he was “deeply upset” at being contacted by journalists about the matter.

In today’s short court hearing, Declan Doyle SC, acting for the Garda Commissioner and the State, read out the apology.

The case was struck out as terms of settlement had been agreed.